ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 926,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 328,442 shares.The stock last traded at $65.46 and had previously closed at $65.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

