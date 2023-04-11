Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

