Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

