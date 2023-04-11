American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.62.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

