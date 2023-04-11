Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 23.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $252.37. 201,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,128. The company has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $255.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

