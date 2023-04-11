Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 1.3% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,036,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,905,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 266,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,354. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

