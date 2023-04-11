Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Anaergia Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ANRGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 66,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

