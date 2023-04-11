Analysts’ Downgrades for April 11th (ACN, AR, BIR, CCL.B, COVTY, EBAY, EQT, FSTR, GIII, GNGBY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 11th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$71.00 price target on the stock.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

