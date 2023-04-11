Analysts’ Downgrades for April 11th (ACN, AR, BIR, CCL.B, COVTY, EBAY, EQT, FSTR, GIII, GNGBY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 11th:
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$71.00 price target on the stock.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.
Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.
TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
