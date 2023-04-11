Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) PT at $53.86

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,342,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

See Also

