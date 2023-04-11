Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target at $86.25

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.25.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. CoStar Group has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

