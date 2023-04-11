Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target at $192.50

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.38.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
Shares of JBHT opened at $174.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.23.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.