Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $206.75

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €265.00 ($288.04) to €264.00 ($286.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($215.22) to €191.00 ($207.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

