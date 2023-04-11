Analysts Set Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Target Price at $140.00

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POFCY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Petrofac Stock Performance

POFCY stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

