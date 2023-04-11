Analyzing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -148.89% 7.20% 3.27% EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

87.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clarivate and EVmo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.28 -$3.96 billion ($6.20) -1.45 EVmo $10.24 million 0.65 -$14.98 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clarivate and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 3 0 2.60 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.51%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than EVmo.

Summary

Clarivate beats EVmo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level. The LS&H segment comprises of products and solutions that provide insight and foresight across the drug and device lifecycle, empowering life science and healthcare organizations. The IP segment refers to patent intelligence, brand IP Intelligence, and IP Lifecycle Management product groups, which enables customers to establish, protect, and manage their intellectual property and form critical business decision while also mitigating risk and improving efficiencies. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

