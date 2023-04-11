AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.11

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 368504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.