Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.