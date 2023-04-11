APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have commented on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in APi Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

APG opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

