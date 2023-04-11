Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AIF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. 111,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,584. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $14.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

