Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Applied Materials worth $226,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

