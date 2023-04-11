Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0998

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $99.73 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017165 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

