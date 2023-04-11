Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 444,363 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $7,687,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

