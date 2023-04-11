Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Ark has a market cap of $58.72 million and $4.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004388 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003721 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,216,350 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

