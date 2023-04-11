Ark Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $58.70 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000221 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004392 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003710 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,226,942 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

