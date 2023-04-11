Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,018,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 564,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

