Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

