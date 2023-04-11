Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

