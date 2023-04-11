Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.