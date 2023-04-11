Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,573 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 198.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,683,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,089,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,259,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,238.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 468,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,563,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.