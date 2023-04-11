Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 316,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.