Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

