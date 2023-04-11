Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ARW traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.