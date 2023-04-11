Astar (ASTR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.53 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $105.64 million and $18.53 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Astar has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.