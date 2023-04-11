Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 0.8% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,641,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,779,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW remained flat at $102.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.82.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.