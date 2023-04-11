Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 31,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 222,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price objective on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Further Reading

