AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 3.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 104,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 102,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE T traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 11,624,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,902,066. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.