AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-60.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.88 million. AudioCodes also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.09 EPS.

AudioCodes Stock Down 21.3 %

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 367,742 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 77.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.