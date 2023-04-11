AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.50 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.80 million. AudioCodes also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded down $3.06 on Monday, reaching $11.31. 1,720,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,197. AudioCodes has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 367,742 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

