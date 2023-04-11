Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 7.7% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. 1,169,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,459,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,074.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after buying an additional 175,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

