Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,723,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,513,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

