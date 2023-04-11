Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $18.04

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $18.04 or 0.00059499 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and $131.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00037090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001186 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,213,404 coins and its circulating supply is 326,150,684 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

