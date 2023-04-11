Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.31

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 36291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$154.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

