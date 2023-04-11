B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (RILYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ RILYM opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37
