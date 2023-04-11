Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Up 4.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 4,794,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 35,113,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,070,000 after buying an additional 1,941,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,662,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,206 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176,005 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

