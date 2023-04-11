Bank Of America (Bofa) Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $200.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.35. 701,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.13. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

