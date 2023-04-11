Bank of Hawaii Acquires 1,479 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $736.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $732.79 and a 200 day moving average of $650.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

