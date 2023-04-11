Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 993,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,718. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

