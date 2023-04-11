Bank of Hawaii Has $1.12 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,899. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

