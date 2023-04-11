Bank of Hawaii Has $3.83 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.35. 483,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,112. The company has a market cap of $405.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.