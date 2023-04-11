Bank of Hawaii Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $157.87. The company had a trading volume of 171,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,020. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

