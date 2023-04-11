Bank of Hawaii Sells 62 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $362.53. 938,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.66. The firm has a market cap of $345.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.