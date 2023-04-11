Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.33 ($5.99).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.02) to GBX 499 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.63) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BDEV stock opened at GBX 460.20 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 454.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.54. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($3.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 529.40 ($6.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,792.45%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Articles

