Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.33 ($5.99).
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.02) to GBX 499 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.63) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
BDEV stock opened at GBX 460.20 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 454.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.54. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($3.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 529.40 ($6.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Featured Articles
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.